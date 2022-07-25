FIFA 23 becomes Juventus Sport Video Gaming Partner: Vlahovic will be an ambassador, while Marchisio will join the roster of FUT Heroes.

EA Sports and Juventus have announced a new exclusive partnership , which will see the bianconeri return to the FIFA franchise, starting with FIFA 23, on a multi-year basis. The agreement previously in force between eFootball, the heir of PES signed by Konami, and Juventus ended a few weeks ago, and this will allow Electronic Arts to bring the team coached by Allegri back to FIFA after a few years of “Piemonte Calcio”. From FIFA 20, the Old Lady had in fact been replaced for a total of three editions by a fictional club, which could count on real players and features but not on the logos and on the Piedmontese stadium, whose rights were held by Konami.

Vlahovic ambassador, Marchisio “Hero FUT” –

Now that the three-year partnership between the Japanese team and the Piedmontese is over, Juventus will once again be fully integrated into FIFA, and this includes the official kits, logos and their stadium, the Allianz Stadium. The agreement provides for their reinstatement in all game modes, including Career, Online Seasons and the FIFA Ultimate Team billionaire: this means you can expect the return of Juventus-inspired footballers and in-game items to the FUT transfer market from this year. FIFA 23 will be Juventus’ Sport Video Gaming Partner, Dusan Vlahovic will be a gaming ambassador and Claudio Marchisio, legend of the Turin club, will join the roster of FUT Heroes.

FIFA 23 and Juventus, the comments –

“We are thrilled to reaffirm our deep commitment to Italian football through this exclusive partnership with Juventus,” said David Jackson, VP Brand of EA Sports FIFA. “This phenomenal club means a lot to us and our fans and will allow EA Sports to continue to offer the most authentic and comprehensive interactive football experiences possible in FIFA 23 and beyond.” “We are proud to be back alongside EA Sports,” said Giorgio Ricci, Juventus Chief Revenue Officer. “The partnership with EA Sports goes beyond the traditional partnership concept, together in the shared project of looking to the future, talking to the new generations, riding the wave of new trends, urban culture and lifestyle. We chose EA Sports to take it one step further because it is a partner that shares our vision and our ambitions. We are happy to take this path with a brand that stands out for its originality, uniqueness and innovation, like Juventus ”.

The battle for licenses –

In FIFA 23, Juventus will include the real features of all its talents, which after a sumptuous transfer campaign are certainly not few: in addition to Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa, already beloved by gamers, there will (at least) also be Paul Pogba and Angel Di Maria. On the other hand, virtual Juve will lose, like the real one, captain Giorgio Chiellini, who has just started his MLS experience wearing the Los Angeles FC shirt. Staying in Serie A, Naples, Lazio, Rome and Atalanta eFootball will remain exclusive, and Milan, Monza and Inter have also recently signed very close agreements with Konami, which in several cases include the brand of the game on training shirts and the Japanese publisher on training centers.

What’s New in FIFA 23 –

The return of Juventus is not the only update coming for the next FIFA. FIFA 23 will include more realism and immersion than ever thanks to HyperMotion2 technology, expected for next-gen versions of the game. Cross-play will finally be available in 1v1 online matches, as well as the first women’s clubs from England and France, and two World Cups – men’s and women’s – will be added as free DLCs. FIFA 23 will be available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Stadia and PC, and is out on September 30th. Players who pre-order the Ultimate Edition – with Sam Kerr on the cover along with Kylian Mbappé – will be able to start playing earlier, i.e. from September 27, along with receiving bonus content and 4,600 FIFA Points.