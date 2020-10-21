The NBA is negotiating with the union about new conditions for the collective agreement for the next season, of which it is still not known when it will start or with what legislation. The cuts due to the coronavirus stoppage have negatively affected the coffers of the North American league, which has to adjust its economic projections.

The new CBA that arises with the Players Association could include a more social than economic norm and that is directly supported by what happened in the Florida bubble. It is a conversation that has been going on for many years, but heightened by the good results that eliminating the current rule for the bubble has given. The penalty for consuming marijuana, a candidate for review if not completely eliminated.

On the Zach Lowe podcast at ESPN and in a chat with Bill Simmons (The Ringer) this topic was raised. “I think cannabis will be legal in the new collective agreement. That was another lesson the bubble left us, they didn’t test for marijuana. Was it one of the reasons why it was played better?”said one. “If you are going to have the players in a bubble for three and a half months, you have to make concessions.”said another.

Many NBA players have taken a stand against this rule, which consists of suspend the person involved for five games when he tests positive for cannabis for the third time.

Adam Silver has been against revising the rule since he became commissioner. “It would be a trap”, he came to say in his day when he was asked.