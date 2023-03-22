Mr. Edenhofer, Mr. Lilliestam, how we should heat in the future, ideas are rolling over at the moment. A CO₂ cap with emissions trading is already on the way. Then Minister Habeck comes with plans for an additional ban on heating, and now the EU also wants to introduce an obligation to insulate. It doesn’t look like it’s all of a piece, does it?

Patrick Bernau Responsible editor for economy and “value” of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper.

Edenhofer: Of course, these ideas are not coordinated. This is also due to the fact that the instruments of climate protection are being discussed in principle: do we need bans? subsidies? Or a CO₂ price? There is a veritable attack on the CO₂ price that says: We don’t need that now, we need regulatory law and a new industrial policy paradigm.

Lilliestam: I think that’s absolutely right. These are all different measures tackling different problems. Of course you have to see if they fit together. I can’t say that now, because I can’t see through this mess either. But the individual measures are very relevant to me.

Edenhofer: No, the CO₂ price must be the central element of climate policy.

So a tax or an emissions cap with a certain amount of CO₂ certificates that you can buy and sell. Why?

Edenhofer: The CO₂ price leads to a sustained reduction in emissions. That has already happened where it was introduced. . .

. . . in Europe, for example, in power generation and industry, where the climate goals of politics are achieved.

Edenhofer: Climate protection is also cheaper with a CO₂ price than with state technology specifications or even bans.

Lilliestam: We lost too much time, climate protection is now so urgent – now it must be a matter of quickly reducing emissions and at the same time the system transformation towards zero emissions really starts. What that costs must now be of secondary importance.







Edenhofer: The CO₂ price achieves the climate targets if it is high enough. But the task ahead of us is so difficult – that’s why we have to pay attention to the costs, otherwise we’ll lose acceptance of climate policy. If we had a CO₂ price that is expected to increase in the long term, then oil heating would no longer be profitable and people would almost automatically do without it. The problem is that this price, which can be expected in the long term, does not yet exist, and additional instruments are therefore needed.

The FDP is now proposing to tighten the CO₂ price for heating and cars. It is set to rise faster by capping emissions sooner. Would that be a substitute for an oil heating ban?

Edenhofer: If the FDP does not want a ban on combustors or oil heating, then the CO₂ price must be expected to rise faster. In the FDP proposal, it remains open whether there should be an upper price limit. This slows down the incentive to save emissions. If politicians don’t dare to let the price rise, a ban on oil heating for new buildings can still make some sense. The same applies to the combustion ban: if we had a rapidly increasing CO₂ price at the European level, the combustion ban would indeed not be necessary. Then e-fuels for cars would no longer be profitable. . .