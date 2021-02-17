F.acebook has let the dispute with the Australian government escalate: the social network announced on Wednesday that it would no longer allow the distribution of journalistic content on its platform in the country. This is a reaction to a planned law in the country that would oblige internet companies like Facebook and Google to share sales with media companies whose content they show on their platforms.

Christoph Hein Business correspondent for South Asia / Pacific based in Singapore.

Google has therefore also gone on a confrontation course with the Australian government and has even threatened to shut down its search engine in the country completely if the law comes into force. However, in contrast to Facebook, the group has recently shown willingness to cooperate. Just hours before Facebook’s announcement, he entered into an agreement with Rupert Murdoch’s family media conglomerate News Corp. known. This pact applies not only to Australia, but globally, including publications by the group in other regions of the world, such as the American “Wall Street Journal” or the British “Times”. Google has also signed several agreements specifically for the Australian market.

Facebook said on Wednesday that it made the decision in Australia “with a heavy heart”. The group argued that the new law was based on “a fundamentally wrong understanding of the relationship between our platform and publishers”. This is also a reason why Facebook is choosing a different path than Google. The Google search engine is “inextricably linked” to news, and publishers do not provide their content voluntarily. They do this on Facebook because it helps them sell more subscriptions. The bottom line is that publishers benefit more from the distribution of their news on the social network than Facebook itself. News is only for four percent of all content in Facebook’s central “News Feed” bar. The planned law would now punish the company for content that it had not asked for.

Impact around the world

The drastic move Facebook has now announced targets Australia, but it will be felt across the world. Users in Australia can no longer see or share any news on Facebook, and publishers there can no longer post any news here. Users in other regions can see news, but none from Australia. In turn, publishers around the world cannot distribute their content to the Australian audience.

In a further swipe, the company announced that it would also change its plans for the introduction of the news portal “Facebook News” in Australia due to the proposed law and instead “give priority to investments in other countries”. This service has been available in America for more than a year and recently launched in the UK. Facebook shows journalistic content in it and concludes agreements with publishers, i.e. pays them.

The three-year agreement between Google and News Corp. is meanwhile a notable truce, News Corp. called it “historical” himself. Murdoch’s media empire has been one of Google’s harshest critics for several years. It accuses the internet company of not paying publishers adequately for content and even called for it to be broken up some time ago. Financial details of the alliance were not disclosed, News Corp. but talks about getting “significant payments” from Google from now on.

In Australia itself, Google has signed an agreement with the media group Nine, to which, for example, the “Australian Financial Review” belongs: The Americans pay them 30 million Australian dollars annually over a period of five years. The daily newspaper “Guardian” and the state broadcaster ABC should follow with agreements in the next few days, according to the industry. In May of last year, Nine’s Chairman of the Board of Directors, former Federal Reserve Chairman Peter Costello, suggested that the search engine pay Australian media around 600 million Australian dollars a year to use its content – roughly a tenth of its 2018 sales. Google Manager Don Harrison said in a statement that his company hopes to enter into further partnerships soon.