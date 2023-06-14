Russian president said that areas of interest have already been occupied, but he did not rule out an eventual operation targeting the Ukrainian capital

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that, according to the country’s current objectives, there is no need for a mobilization of Russian forces to take Kiev, the capital of Ukraine.

According to the Russian leader, the offensive is no longer essential because Russia’s areas of interest have already been occupied. Putin was referring to the territories in eastern Ukraine, which include the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, as well as Mariupol, a city in southern Ukraine that gives access to the Sea of ​​Azov. He, however, did not rule out the possibility of conquering the Ukrainian capital.

“Our troops are out of Kiev. […] Do we need to go back there or not? Why am I asking this rhetorical question? Obviously, you don’t have an answer for that. Only I can answer that. But, depending on our goals, we must decide on mobilization. However, there is no need for that today.”he said.

The declarations (full – 237 KB, in English) from the President of Russia were given during a two-hour conversation with 18 journalists and war correspondents. The event was held on Tuesday (June 13, 2023) at the Kremlin Palace in Moscow.

On the occasion, Putin also spoke about Ukraine’s counter-offensive to retake territories in the east and south of the country, such as the cities of Shakhtarsk and Zaporizhzhia.

“The enemy has not been successful in any sector. They suffered heavy losses. Good thing for us. I will not give the number of personnel losses. I will let the Ministry of Defense do it after raising the numbers, but the size of the losses is also unfavorable for them”he said.

Here are other highlights of Putin’s remarks to journalists: