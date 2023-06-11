Controversy between FdI and Muslims for the no to mosques in garages and warehouses

A text presented in the Environment Committee prohibits the creation of places of worship in buildings that do not have a precise intended use, to the exclusion of religions that have agreements with the state. Above all, the Muslim community would be affected, which criticizes the government’s move.

”It is a bill that clearly discriminates against Muslims and does not respect the Italian Constitution which protects all citizens living in Italy. It is something unconstitutional”. Sami Salem, imam of the Magliana mosque in Rome, said this to Adnkronos regarding the proposed law by the Brothers of Italy which aims to prohibit the transformation of industrial sheds or garages into places of worship for Islamic communities.

”Whoever proposed a similar law needs Constitutional lessons. The Charter enshrines freedom of worship and any bill not in line with those principles is turned back. Several regions have tried to do something similar but have not succeeded because it is unconstitutional. It is a pity that some politicians who are in government today have not understood that our society has changed and must give answers to resolve situations and not to divert society’s problems”, the imam of Florence Izzeddin Elzir told Adnkronos.

“Regarding the draft law by Fratelli d’Italia to ban mosques in sheds and garages lacking the necessary urban planning, structural and safety requirements, I would like to remind you that we have never been against any law or provision that establishes the safety of our places Instead, we have always asked the institutions to grant us dignified spaces that respect the norms and criteria established by law”, the Imam of Catania and President of the Islamic Community in Sicily, Abdelhafid Kheit, told AdnKronos. “I think – he adds – that the lack of these authorizations has forced the majority of Muslims to profess their faith in basements and garages. The proposal – underlines the Imam – needs further investigations and hearings to find the best solution but the proposal as it was presented is a violation of article 19 of the Constitution which sanctions freedom of worship, being aimed at preventing the free profession of faiths that have not signed an agreement with the Italian State”.

“Our wish – concludes Abdelhafid Kheit – is to have the opportunity to discuss this bill, making it truly useful in order to give dignity to places of worship in Italy, reaching an agreement with the State to be able to act in a coordinated and profitable”.

