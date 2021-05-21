ofRaffael Scherer shut down

Before the weekend of Pentecost, the federal states are overturning to relax the corona measures. Lower Saxony even wanted to lift the mask requirement – now there is a final decision.

Update from May 21, 5:54 p.m.: Now there is clarity. Lower Saxony does not abolish the mask requirement in retail with low incidence values ​​for a short time. The state government decided on Friday afternoon after much criticism. The draft for a relaxation of the corona rules initially provided for the removal of the mask requirement from Tuesday after Pentecost in regions with a stable seven-day incidence below 35 (see first report).

The mask requirement remains, but there are changes elsewhere in the third largest federal state. After Pentecost, there is no on-site test obligation for retailers in regions with a seven-day incidence below 50. The prerequisite is that the value falls below the value on five consecutive working days. The seven-day incidence for all of Lower Saxony is 47.

Mask requirement in Lower Saxony: “The government will reconsider this very seriously”

Update from May 21, 2:31 p.m .: The state government of Lower Saxony continues to row back when it comes to lifting the mask requirement in retail. So said the government spokeswoman Anke Pörksen loudly dpa now: “The state government will reconsider this point very seriously.”

According to Poerksen, the planned easing step was already included in the government’s step-by-step plan almost two weeks ago. However, there was no discussion of the measure, as a seven-day incidence of less than 35 across the state still seemed a long way off.

Abolition of the mask requirement: Health Minister Jens Spahn speaks out in favor of a cautious approach

Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) also pointed out a cautious approach to possible opening steps in Berlin. The protection provided by the distance rules – and also the mask requirement – must continue to be observed. “In the end, our impatience must not lead to cockiness,” said the Minister of Health.

It would seem to him as if new easing were being made in some federal states week after week. However, according to Spahn, it had been agreed between the federal and state governments to wait two to three weeks before possible new easing steps. In this way, it can be recognized what consequences the previous measures and loosening would have on the infection process.

Abolition of the mask requirement: The federal government also considers the timing for relaxation to be wrong

On the specific topic of the mask requirement, the health minister said that this was an annoying, but manageable measure compared to other hygiene regulations. In addition, wearing a face mask has now become part of everyday life for the vast majority.

The previously planned relaxation in Lower Saxony has also met with criticism from the federal government in Berlin, as it is still too early. Government spokesman Steffen Seibert thinks it would be appropriate “not to lose control of this effective means of the mask

“Because distance and wearing a mask are, according to him, the” simplest and most effective means “against infection with the coronavirus.

Removal of the mask requirement: seven-day incidence value higher than in summer 2020

According to Seibert, the “lowest level” of the incidence values, as prevailed last summer, has not yet been reached by a long way. At that time the value was in the single-digit range, but at the moment Lower Saxony’s incidence value is 47.1. Therefore, according to Seibert, it is obvious to “maintain the basic rules of distance, hygiene, mask and ventilation”. Because the end of the pandemic has not yet been reached.

The President of the Robert Koch Institute, Lothar Wieler, and the board of the German Patient Protection Foundation, Eugen Brysch, had also spoken out in favor of the continued existence of the mask requirement. Likewise, the President of the Society for Aerosol Research, Christof Asbach, stated that the seven-day incidence values ​​would only show a probability.

Abolition of the mask requirement: FDP accuses Lower Saxony’s state government of “rolling course”

With these numbers, it would only be possible to see how great the risk of an infected person is to be encountered. “From which incidence, however, which measures are to be taken is a purely political compromise that cannot be justified or countered in terms of aerosol science,” says Asbach.

Meanwhile, Stefan Birkner, parliamentary group leader of the FDP, complained in the Lower Saxony state parliament about the back and forth of the Lower Saxony government. He was the government a “rolling course” before. He referred to the Minister of Health Daniela Behrens (SPD), who published the easing draft last Thursday. Now she is suddenly against the easing (see update from May 21, 1:25 p.m.). “People’s belief in the reliability of political decisions is being shaken again,” said Birkner.

Update from May 21, 1:25 p.m.: There has also been criticism from politicians about the proposed lifting of the mask requirement in retail. Because now Lower Saxony’s Minister of Health Daniela Behrens (SPD) expressed disapproval of the easing plans. So she wrote on Twitter: “There will be no lifting of the obligation to cover the mouth and nose in Lower Saxony”. She stated that she believed the mouth and nose covering saved lives. A final decision on the possible easing is still pending.

First report from May 21st, 12.55 p.m .: Berlin – keep your distance, disinfect your hands, put on a mask and, if possible, pay by card. These and other hygiene rules have meanwhile become a pandemic-related standard in everyday retail. But a federal state now wanted to shake part of this hygiene concept against the corona virus.

Lower Saxony announced on Thursday evening that in all regions where the seven-day incidence is stable below 35, there would no longer be an obligation to wear a mask in retail. That goes according to dpa from a draft for a short-term easing that should be decided on this Friday (May 21). Already about a quarter of the state is (as of May 21) below the said value. But after massive criticism, the government rowed back.

Removal of the mask requirement in retail: critics are stunned and refer to Israel

For example, the physicist and data scientist Cornelius Römer, who as a major easing critic is following the Corona measures, said on Twitter: “That is crazy. I am shocked”. According to him, the mask requirement is one of the most effective and least restrictive measures. For comparison, he referred to Israel: “Even Israel, with an incidence of 2 and 2.3 times higher vaccination rates than Germany, still has a mask requirement inside,” he writes. Romans already had the forecasts for Corona incidence values ​​with weather forecasts compared.

Abolition of the mask requirement: “How to cut off a parachute when you can see the ground”

Several lawyers, such as Thorsten Frühmark, who worked for the in April, were similarly critical ARDBroadcast “Hart aber Fair” was a guest. He urged retailers to be more prudent than the government. He wrote on Twitter: “Don’t take part. Protect your employees and us, the customers ”.

The lawyer Nina Diercks also found clear words, also on Twitter. She described the Lower Saxony government’s project as “dumber and more remote from science” than she could have imagined. The doctor and author Philipp Holstein described the possible loosening on Twitter as “similarly smart as cutting off a parachute if you can see the ground”.

Abolition of the mask requirement: Lower Saxony government rows back

As a result of the negative feedback, the Lower Saxony government spokeswoman Anke Pörksen commented on Friday morning. After a lot of negative feedback, both from the scientists and from several retailers, she says there is “intensive reflection”. Therefore, one more consultation will take place until the afternoon in order to make a final decision. “The state government will rethink this point very seriously,” says von Pörksen from Hanover.

The prospect of loosening the mask requirement has not yet existed in the other federal states. Across Germany, however, the Bundestag ruled last Thursday evening (May 20) that children between the ages of 6 and 16 are no longer required to wear FFP2 masks on buses and trains, when visiting the hairdresser or at medical appointments. A simple surgical mask is sufficient from now on, provided the Federal Council approves this change to the Infection Protection Act. Children under the age of 6 are generally exempt from the mask requirement.

