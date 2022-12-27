After two years of distance, we were allowed to greet each other old-fashioned again this Christmas. Or well, old-fashioned? Not quite, because the three kisses seem to have completely disappeared from the picture. Rather a hug or overhand hand clap. Etiquette has changed and even during New Year’s Eve, the biggest kissing party of the year, things can be different this time.
Davine Lambert
Latest update:
4:20 pm
