According to the United Nations, Algeria was the last country in the world to still distribute leaded petrol. And that is now a thing of the past; nowhere else in the world can you get this fuel. Good news for the Algerians, although little will change globally and the fight against air pollution will not be drastically affected by it.

Since 1922

Leaded gasoline was introduced in 1922 to improve engine performance. The new fuel became such a success that it would be distributed in almost all motorized countries. A worldwide distribution that, according to the UN, has had particularly detrimental effects on public health and the environment.

In many industrialized countries, this ‘super’ fuel has been completely or partially banned over time. Yet it wasn’t until 2002 that the UN launched a campaign to eradicate leaded gasoline, a quest that would only end after 19 years globally.

Damage to public health

But what exactly is the problem with leaded petrol? Specifically, the lead in this fuel appears to have ended up not only in the air, but also in dust, water and agricultural land, which has caused considerable damage to nature and various biotopes, but also has not been good for public health.

The tetraethylene lead in premium gasoline has contributed significantly to the development of heart disease and cancer in affected populations. Some studies show that lead may also interfere with brain development in children.

2.5 billion dollars

By completely banning leaded petrol, the UN estimates that as many as 1.2 million premature deaths have been avoided. In addition, the savings in health and environmental costs or costs due to damage to agriculture or drinking water would amount to nearly $2.5 billion…