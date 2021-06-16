Now officially concluded, the all-digital appointment ofE3 2021 also gave us a brand new gameplay video from No More Heroes III, the highly anticipated numbered third chapter of the series awaited simultaneously worldwide on Nintendo Switch from the August 27.

Here is a little introduction to the game, followed by the new gameplay!

Fight to climb the ladder of galactic superheroes! Legendary assassin Travis Touchdown makes his glorious return to Madness! Our hero, Travis Touchdown, must reach the top of the galactic superhero rankings to stop the evil Prince FU and his ten alien assassins from taking over Earth. Earn money to participate in ranked battles! To participate in each subsequent ranked battle you will have to pay a rather high fee. Travis has to go through various missions around town to earn the money he needs to fight. An invitation for the next fight will be sent once the required fees have been transferred via ATM. Use your skills to dominate the opponents! Enjoy even more hardcore action than ever as you use the Joy-Con’s intuitive controls to wield Travis’ trusty Beam Katana, along with a slew of pro wrestling techniques! Also, first introduced in the series, Travis can now use his Death Glove to activate a variety of abilities, enabling more strategic battles. Find the style of play that works best for you.

Below you can see the introductory trailer of the game. Good vision!

No More Heroes III – Gameplay

Source: Nintendo Street Gematsu