Considering the madness that rages in the imagination of No More Heroes 3no one had asked why Travis Touchdown was wearing a orthopedic collar at the beginning of the campaign, right before transforming into the professional hitman we know so well.

Well, Suda51 finally responded to the question that practically no one had asked him until now: “In the years between Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes and No More Heroes 3, Travis was attacked by Kimmy Howell”, explained the author to the microphones of Destructoid.

“You know that she haunted him in No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle and said that she would come back to kill him after she got stronger. Well, at some point between the two games, Kimmy hit him with a surprise attackbut he made it out alive and was being treated at the No More Heroes motel.”