Nintendo premiered 25 minutes of gameplay No More Heroes 3 of the publisher Marvelous and the developer Grasshopper Manufacture during the Nintendo Treehouse: Live livestream.

The cutscene shows many of the game’s mechanics, including battles against normal enemies, some of the game’s upgrade systems, a mini-game, and a first boss fight. There is also the humor typical of the series.

According to the publisher, “Travis Touchdown, must reach the top of the galactic superhero rankings to stop the evil Prince FU and his ten alien assassins from taking over Earth“.

The players “they’ll enjoy more hardcore action than ever as they use the intuitive Joy-Con controls to wield Travis Touchdown’s trusty Beam Katana along with a slew of pro wrestling techniques!“

No More Heroes 3 will be released on Switch on August 27th.

Source: Gamingbolt.