Grasshopper Manufacture’s cult-hack-and-slash adventure No More Heroes and its sequel No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle are heading to Steam next Wednesday, 9th June.

First released on Wii in 2007, No More Heroes follows the stylish, frequently ludicrous, and dependably ultra-violent adventures of Travis Touchdown, an ordinary game and anime geek who inadvertently becomes embroiled with the United Assassins Association.

What follows is a third-person hack-and-slash romp, replete with a phenomenal soundtrack, that sees Travis – lightsaber-like beam Katana in hand – murdering his way through the Association’s top-ranked assassins in order to stay alive. If you’ve never played the game before, expect geysers of blood, a winningly weird sense of humor, and (rather barren) bike-based open-world interludes in amongst the spirited and largely entertaining action.

No More Heroes – Steam Trailer.

No More Heroes’ 2010 sequel, Desperate Struggle, tweaked and streamlined the original formula – ditching the largely unloved open-world segments and upping the boss fights, among other things – to deliver another flamboyantly unpredictable murder-outing for Travis and pals.

No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle – Steam Trailer.

Both games will feature support for HD resolutions at 60fps when they make their way to Steam on 9th June, priced £ 17.99 / € 19.99 / $ 19.99 USD each. There’ll be 10% off No more heroes and No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle until 15th June.