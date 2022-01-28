So close that we can already taste it

Elden Ring is one of the most anticipated games of this 2022. The new fantastic adventure of FromSoftware, creators of the saga Dark Souls, It has many impatient to play it. Especially because it will give us an open world which we can explore quite freely, something new for this type of game.

Since we are relatively close to its launch, which will be on February 25, more and more details about it have begun to emerge. We recently learned how long it will take us to finish his story. Now its developers have mentioned that Elden Ring it could be a title that players will finish more easily than other games from the studio.

Elden Ring could be the first FromSoftware game you finish

In an interview on the blog of PlayStation, Director of Elden Ring, Hidetaka Miyazaki, spoke about his most recent creation. It was here that he revealed that he and his company hope that this title will be completed by more people. However, he added that this is not because they have intentionally made it easier.

‘This time with Elden Ring we have many options available to the player to face difficult situations. They will be able to use their intellect to overcome enemies and bosses‘ he mentioned Hidetaka. This is very much in agreement with an interview he gave a few months ago, where he indicated that this title would be more accessible to players.

Miyazaki added: ‘You can go back somewhere later when you feel like you can’t move forward, so you have this freedom to move forward. They won’t have to face the same thing over and over again. They can figure out what to do and how to try again, at their own pace‘. Let us remember that in other titles of FromSoftware we were often stuck in one place until we beat the boss. That won’t be the case in Elden Ring.

As if freedom wasn’t enough, Miyazaki He also said that players will be able to take on bosses with the help of up to three companions. The apparent ‘ease’ of Elden Ring It will come from these options, but its combat and enemies will be just as challenging as ever. Now that you know this, do you feel empowered to finish it off?

