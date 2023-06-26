With the launch of the new electric Fiat 600scheduled for July 4, 2023the Italian brand says goodbye to gray colors for the bodywork. In fact, the Fiat range will only be offered in combination with bright colorswith the aim of promoting the brand such as that of joycolors and optimism.

Stop the gray cars

Fiat has just given the news: goodbye to the gray color for the bodywork of its future cars. With this choice he wants to underline his link with Italy and its vibrant colors that evoke the sea, the sun, the earth and the sky.

In a year full of changes, Fiat also intends to create a emotional connection with motorists, offering them not only a means of transportation, but also an experience that reflects the soul and spirit of Italy itself.

The colors of the Fiat bodywork

The colors available for the bodies of FIAT cars (500 electric, 500 Hybrid, 500X, Panda and Tipo) are currently these:

Ice cream white

Sicilian Orange,

Orange Paprika

Passion Red

Blue Painted Blue

Blue Italy

Venice blue

Dew Green

Forest Green

Rose Gold

Black Cinema.

Olivier Francois announces the stop to gray cars VIDEO

“We broke the rules: we decided to stop producing gray Fiat cars. It is a demanding and disruptive choice, which aims to further strengthen Fiat’s leadership as a brand of joy, color and optimism. Italy is the country of colors and, starting today, also of Fiat cars – he has declared Olivier FrancoisCEO of Fiat and Global Chief Marketing Officer of Stellantis.

Olivier FrancoisCEO of Fiat and Global Chief Marketing Officer of Stellantis

This choice reaffirms to people the values ​​of the New Dolce Vita and the Italian DNA embodied by the Brand. Fiat wants to inspire people to live with optimism and positivity and this will also be one of the missions of the new Fiat 600e, the electric car for families and friends, which will be presented on 4 July”.

The colors of the bodywork preferred by the Italians

In Italy, preferences for car colors may differ slightly from other regions of the world. However, the general trends are similar to the global ones. According to car sales data in Italy, the most popular colors are: Black, White, Silver/Grey, Blue, Red.

Black remains a very popular choice in Italy, followed by white, which has gained popularity in recent years. Silver and grey they are often considered as a single category and maintain a good market share. Blue and red are also quite common and popular.

What are the most requested colors in the world

Globally, car color preferences may vary from region to region, but there are some general trends that emerge. According to sales data and market research, the most popular car colors in the world are as follows:

White : White is the most popular color globally. It’s considered versatile, clean and stylish, and can help keep your car cooler in the sun.

: White is the most popular color globally. It’s considered versatile, clean and stylish, and can help keep your car cooler in the sun. Black : Black is another very popular color worldwide. It is often associated with a luxurious, elegant and sophisticated look.

: Black is another very popular color worldwide. It is often associated with a luxurious, elegant and sophisticated look. Silver/Grey : Shades of silver and gray are often in high demand. They can give a modern, technological and refined look to the car.

: Shades of silver and gray are often in high demand. They can give a modern, technological and refined look to the car. Blue : Blue is a popular color that can range from the darkest and most sophisticated shades to the lightest and most vibrant shades. It is often associated with a sense of ease, confidence and sportsmanship.

: Blue is a popular color that can range from the darkest and most sophisticated shades to the lightest and most vibrant shades. It is often associated with a sense of ease, confidence and sportsmanship. Red : Red is a bold and vibrant color that can draw attention. It is often associated with a sense of passion, energy and dynamism.

: Red is a bold and vibrant color that can draw attention. It is often associated with a sense of passion, energy and dynamism. Charcoal grey: This shade of dark gray is gaining popularity, offering a sophisticated and distinctive look.

👉 Curious news about cars

👉 All about car technique

👉 Free time what to do

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK