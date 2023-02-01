He had clearly explained his priorities with a banner displayed after qualifying with the national team for the European Championships: “Wales, Golf, Madrid. In that order”. It was 2019 and Real had also taken it: being placed only in third place had not pleased around the Bernabeu. Then Gareth Bale went to America for the winter. And a few weeks ago, when he said goodbye to football at just 33, he updated his preferences: “Golf, Golf, Golf”.