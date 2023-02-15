In the midst of the scandal experienced in Colombian soccer as a result of the attack on the player Daniel Catanoand his response to a fan, in the unplayed match on Sunday between Tolima and Millonarios, there was a notification involving the bars in Bogotá.

The Secretary of Government He informed Millonarios on Tuesday that he orders that the north side grandstand of El Campín, which was until recently a family grandstand, be definitively enabled for the bars of the ambassador team.

Before, the bar was located in that tribune Blue commandsbut after the closure of the stands, its members had to share the south stand with the bar Blue Rain, with which there were some clashes.

With this notification, Millionaires will have to consider the sale of tickets for the bar and not for families, as had been the case.

The Commando bar has already been gradually occupying the north stand.

The previous semester, the answer was negative because the grandstand was committed as a family area, that is to say that there were some commitments acquired with season tickets for that town and even commercial and social commitments.

Violent attacks by members of both teams were experienced last night in the Santa Fe-Nacional game.

Additionally, there is another order from the Secretariat, and that is that the visiting bars that arrive in the capital will have to be located in the Eastern stand and not in the popular ones.

The disastrous precedent was the match between Santa Fe and National in 2021when the green team bar was located in the north east and had altercations with Santa Fe fans located in the north.

These recent measures create a new challenge for the club, which must guarantee the safety of all those attending the stadium.

