In the comedy 'Señora, córrase', the actresses Andrea Pacheco, Elia Estrada and Beatriz Maciá focus on the desire of women beyond youth, about which so little is talked about

uThe actresses Andrea Pacheco, Elia Estrada and Beatriz Maciá emulate a vagina on stage, with their body and their costumes.

Saturday, February 10, 2024, 07:46











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

It all happened in a cafe. «We started talking about life and more specifically about our romantic situation and sexuality, and we realized that we were faking orgasms. Among other things that were not going well in our relationships,” admit Andrea Pacheco, Elia Estrada…

This content is exclusive for subscribers



