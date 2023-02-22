Where a rain race used to give the good kind of goosebumps, we now feel different shivers in bad weather. Take the 2021 Belgian GP or the 2022 Japanese GP as an example. The rain tire appears to perform for a meter, so the drivers in Japan prefer to opt for the intermediate tyre.

Max Verstappen talks about the old rain tire in 2022: ‘The full law the ones we have now don’t drain the water well. That is why everyone always switches to intermediates as soon as possible. You’re just so much faster on that tyre.’ He said that after the race at Suzuka Motorsport.com. A new rain tire should change this in 2023.

The FIA ​​on the new wet tire in F1

“After successful testing by Pirelli, with the support of the teams, Pirelli has come up with a rain tire that is much more efficient than the previous specification,” the FIA ​​writes. The race organizer adds that this rubber does not need tire warmers. The FIA ​​is probably happy with this, because the race organization wants to gradually ban heat blankets from F1 towards 2030.

The aim is to introduce the new rain tire at the Emilia Romagna GP in May. There is a chance that the new tire will have to work immediately, because the last two races on this circuit were in the rain. Throughout the season, Pirelli wants to develop the rain tire even further to make it even better.