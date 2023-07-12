One of the details that What worries us the most when going on vacation is the luggage, what to take, what to leave and above all, having to carry heavy suitcases from your house to your destination and back.

But, to help you solve this cumbersome problem and enjoy your trip even morethis airline offers you the opportunity to rent clothes so you can travel without luggage.

Is about Japan Airlines who has released the Any Wear, Anywhere service, in association with sumitomo, with the aim of reducing its carbon footprint and promoting sustainability in travel.

To the rent clothes instead of carrying them in your luggageHE reduces the weight of the plane andtherefore, the carbon emissions; besides that it is much more comfortable For travelers, do not go carrying large suitcases full of clothes that you may not even use and with the fear of losing them at the airport.

To use this service, simply you must visit the Any Wear, Anywhere website and perform your book in advance; there you can choose from a wide variety of garments according to your needs and the season of the year.

Clothes rented will be delivered directly to your accommodation in Japan before your arrival, and at the end of your stay, it will be collected and washed by the designated staff, you will not have to worry about anything.

The clothing rental is sourced from retail surplus and second-hand garments, thus promoting the circular economy and reducing the impact of fast fashion on the environment.

Prices vary depending on the number of items rented, and you can enjoy up to eight sets of clothing for up to two weeks, dressing fashionably in Japan.

This initiative, which will be on trial until August 2024, not only gives you comfort and convenience, but also contributes to the sustainability of your trips.

Every weight reduction in luggage translates into a decrease in carbon emissions, helping to protect our planet. Also, by renting clothes, you will forget about the long waits at airports to pick up your luggage.

And what do you think of this proposal, do you think it is also necessary to implement it in the airlines of Mexico?