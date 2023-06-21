There is no law yet, but there is already unrest. Last week, Minister Robbert Dijkgraaf (Education and Science, D66) debated the Anglicisation of higher education and the large increase in the number of foreign students with the House of Representatives. He said that from the academic year 2025-’26, a maximum of one third of the courses in bachelor’s programs may be taught in a language other than Dutch. Universities reacted with shock.

The measure ‘is de facto simply a ban on English-taught courses’, tweeted a Groningen professor. A colleague at the same university feared a ‘brain drain’ of foreign lecturers. A university lecturer in Tilburg predicted the collapse of the Faculty of Economics: more than half of the lecturers there do not speak Dutch.

Also the Erasmus University in Rotterdam reacted with concern. “The plans cause many questions and unrest among our international students and staff, to whom we attach great value, as well as to the international character of our education,” wrote the chairman of the Executive Board.

Is it going that fast? Five questions about the minister’s plans.

1 What objections does Dijkgraaf have to the internationalization of education?

The minister emphasized in the debate that he is not against the arrival of foreign students and teachers in the Netherlands. He himself was director of the Institute for Advanced Studies at the American Princeton University and finds international exchange an enrichment. But the inflow is now rising very quickly. In the academic year 2021-’22, 40 percent of first-year students came from abroad, at some universities this percentage is even higher. At Maastricht University, for example, almost 60 percent of students come from abroad.

Internationalization is financially attractive for educational institutions, because it attracts extra students and receives a subsidy per student. However, this could lead to displacement of Dutch students from their studies, overcrowded lecture halls, high workload for lecturers and shortages in student housing. The House of Representatives has long been concerned about this.

Earlier this year, Dijkgraaf called on universities to stop actively recruiting international students, for example at foreign education fairs. But students from the European Union cannot be refused entry in the Netherlands. That is why the minister is now introducing measures to ensure that higher education remains accessible to Dutch students as well. In addition to the language requirement, he wants to introduce a numerus fixus for programs that attract so many international students that Dutch students are displaced.

2 Will fully English-taught Bachelor’s programs be banned?

No, the law already states that higher education must be given in Dutch. However, there are exceptions to this: an entirely English-taught course is also permitted. However, courses in Dutch bachelor’s programs are now also often taught in English. That is what Dijkgraaf’s statement is about.

The minister wants to protect Dutch as an academic language and keep higher education accessible to students who are less proficient in English. He does not want to completely ban English subjects on Dutch-language courses. “My point of departure is: the training language is Dutch,” said Dijkgraaf. “In addition, there may be room for another language within the curriculum. My proposal would be: no more than a third. That means: your education is largely in Dutch, but if you want to teach a few specialist subjects in English: that is allowed.” It is not yet clear whether any bachelor’s programs will be affected by this.

3 Will nothing change for English-taught Bachelor’s degree programmes?

Anyway. Dijkgraaf is also looking at universities that want to set up a new Bachelor’s program in a completely foreign language. According to him, they can now very easily circumvent the law that states that higher education must in principle be given in Dutch. Dijkgraaf: “A huge hole has been cut in that net and everyone swims through it.”

The minister wants to introduce a ‘foreign-language education test’ for new Bachelor’s programs in order to reduce the exceptions to the law. “Then there are loopholes, but they are small and clearly defined.”

In addition, Dijkgraaf wants foreign students on such a foreign-language program not only to follow the subjects of their studies, but also to learn Dutch. He hopes this will increase the chance that they will continue to work in the Netherlands after their studies.

4 What will this ‘foreign-language education test’ look like?

The minister wants the ‘efficiency’ of a new course that is given in English or, for example, German, to be examined soon. It is not entirely clear exactly how this should be assessed, because Dijkgraaf is still working on a bill that he wants to finalize in the summer. “The big question is: do we think it is justifiable that we fund a foreign language course with public money? There are many reasons to do that.” He gave an example: “If you want to attract, so to speak, the best violinists in the world, it might help to do such training in English.”

Regional labor needs can also be decisive. As an example, the minister mentioned a German-language physiotherapy course in the border region, where there is a shortage of physiotherapists. Also for small-scale programs that are ‘by nature’ internationally oriented, such as university colleges and arts courses, the minister wants to leave room for.

5 Will existing foreign-language Bachelor’s programs remain unaffected?

The test will initially apply to new Bachelor’s programmes, but Dijkgraaf wants to screen all foreign-language Bachelor’s programs in this way in the long term. It is still difficult to say for which programs this could become a problem. During the debate, MPs already questioned programs for which they disputed the need for English as the main language.

Will students who follow the English-taught bachelor’s program in Psychology in Maastricht and Twente also have their conversations with clients in English, wondered independent member of parliament Pieter Omtzigt. But D66 does not want to cancel these studies. There is a great need in the Netherlands for more psychologists, said Jeanet van der Laan. “The fact that psychologists are then trained to talk to our people in broken Dutch or coal English” she thought was “no problem at all”.