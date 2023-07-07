There are already three extensions to the deadline of the decree to regularize chocolate cars in Mexico at a price of 2,500 pesos and this Thursday, July 6, many people began to wonder if they will be able to continue with the nationalization of foreign cars with a news related to the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN).

Today it was announced that the SJNC rejected a new law to regularize the purchase of chocolate cars and doubts began, but does it really affect the entire country? Is it related to the procedure in the Public Vehicular Registry?

This and many more doubts will be answered later, I only anticipate that the situation began in the state of Baja Californiawhere the government headed by Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) was asked to regulate the entry of cars from the United States (USA).

SCJN rejects law

The Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) rejected the request of the Baja California Congress to regularize the entry of cars of foreign origin to the country.

The state government filed a counterclaim arguing the need to regulate the purchase of these vehicles.

Despite the efforts made, the ministers of the SCJN discussed the possibility of approving a new law that allows the purchase and sale of cars of foreign origin in the states where this procedure is carried out.

The minister Yasmín Esquivel Mossa affirmed that there are regulations in the tax area on the importation of chocolate carsIn addition, he said, in the decree published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) not long ago, additional provisions were added.

The current law will remain in effect through the month of July 2023, so those interested must act quickly.

Remember that the chocolate cars have a deadline to regularize them in REPUVE until the month of September, it is likely that this time there will be no new extension, so DEBATE recommends that you meet the necessary requirements to avoid bad times.