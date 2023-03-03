Sinaloa.- The Mexican businessman Ricardo Salinas Pliego promised his Mazatlán FC players two cars in exchange for fulfilling a challengethis, a week after betting them 300 thousand dollars before the match against Pumas de la UNAM on matchday 9 of the MX League.

This time the billionaire better known only as Salinas Pliego promised to give the Mazatlán FC soccer players “two carts” if they scored two goals against ‘La Máquina’ Blue Cross in the game corresponding to matchday 10, which will take place on Friday, March 3 at 6:05 p.m.

Also, recently announced that it would build ‘Los Cañoneros’ a first-class sports city despite the fact that his time in the current Mexican soccer season is not what an owner would like.

“My @MazatlanFC plays on Friday and I want to tell the guys that they have my support… that’s how it is! I’ll be back soon at MZT with good news and more investment. They will have a first-level sports city and we’re going to turn this around. I’ll trade 2 carts for 2 goals”, posted on his Twitter ‘@RicardoBSalinas’.

This in some way helped to calm the spirits and speculation that began after Salinas Pliego He commented with a certain irony that if Mazatlán FC does not recompose the step, it would have to take the team to Tlaxcala.

Who is Ricardo Salinas Pliego?

Salinas Pliego is one of the most prominent businessmen in Mexico, with a fortune that makes him one of the richest people in Mexico.

Born in Mexico City in 1955, he is the founder and president of Grupo Salinas, a conglomerate of companies that spans sectors such as media, finance, real estate, and retail.

Among the companies that make up Grupo Salinas are TV Azteca, Banco Azteca, Elektra and other companies.

He is known for his aggressive business style and for his active presence on social media, where he has sparked controversy for his comments on the Covid-19 pandemic, politics, the economy, and other topics.

The billionaire has stated that his main objective is to create jobs and contribute to the economic development of Mexico. In an interview with Forbes Mexico magazine, the businessman said that his “main satisfaction is seeing people progress, seeing people get out of poverty and seeing how my company has contributed to that.”