From: Christian Sturgeon

Vice President Kamala Harris tries to calm angry Democratic donors. The conversation turns out to be unproductive.

Washington, DC – It is still Joe Biden not dropped out of the race for the White House. But the pressure on the US President is increasing. It is not only leading Democrats like Chuck Schumer, Hakeem Jeffries and Nancy Pelosi, who are calling for the 81-year-old to step down. Meanwhile, numerous important donors also want to support Biden before the US election 2024 will no longer support in November.

Already during the week, the New York Times Citing two unnamed sources, it reported that Democratic Party donors were withholding an estimated $90 million in campaign support as long as Biden remained a candidate.

Kamala Harris and Joe Biden are fighting side by side for victory in the 2024 US election. © Mandel Ngan/AFP

Major donor turns away from Joe Biden ahead of 2024 US election

Wealthy Disney heiress Abigail Disney, who has supported the Democrats for years, also wants to “stop donating to the party until they have replaced Biden at the top of the candidate list.” This has nothing to do with disrespect, it is realism, she told the US broadcaster in early July. CNBCIf Biden does not resign, the Democrats will lose, Disney said. “I am absolutely certain of that. The consequences of this defeat will be truly terrible.”

Now another major donor has joined the calls for Biden to withdraw from the election campaign. “Sadly, President Biden has a choice: vanity or virtue,” the New York Times Silicon Valley investor Michael Moritz, who announced that he was suspending his donations to the Democrats.

Vice President Harris wants to strengthen trust in Biden ahead of US election

So what should be done? Vice President Kamala Harris tried to get these people back on board at the direct request of high-ranking advisors to the President. According to the New York Times They had been invited to a 30-minute briefing to, as it was said, “discuss urgent emerging needs.”

Harris was confident of victory in the conversation: “We will win this election,” she said in the short-notice phone call. “We know which candidate in this election will put the American people first: our President Joe Biden.” The party convention of Donald Trump was just an attempt to distract people, Harris continued. He wanted to divert attention from his record and his plan for “Project 2025.” “Can you imagine them putting that in writing? That’s further empirical evidence that there couldn’t be more at stake in this election.”

Harris has little success – money stays until Biden withdraws from US election

But Harris apparently did not have much success. Several of the participants said that they did not find the phone call very valuable. In an email that the New York Times In a statement, it was stated: “The conversation was not productive and we would like to apologize to each of you who attended for passing on this invitation.” One participant simply described the entire conversation as “ridiculous.” (cs)