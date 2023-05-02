Children are a particularly vulnerable population in the face of heat waves. Sinaloa is a state that registers a warm sub-humid climate in 48% of the territory, with an annual average temperature of 25°C and reaching above 36°C to 40°C in the months of May to August.

The high temperatures recorded in the classrooms have caused parents of familyespecially in educational establishments where the classrooms do not have the necessary minimum requirements, require the modification of schedules or reduction of the class period.

This is a topic that is touched on every summer season within the school campuses, but that does not land in the public policies that lead to structuring an educational plan for those areas, where to give classes In the common temperatures for the geography of Sinaloa it turns out to be unbearable.

Despite this, the Ministry of Public Education and Culture (SEPyC) in the state rules out changes in school schedules due to the heat that is already beginning to be felt, despite the knowledge of the conditions of the classrooms, which many do not have air conditioning, substations that support the use of this and less the resource for the payment of this service before the CFE.

Although it is true that the school calendar establishes the closing period in the month of July, the reality reflects that it is considered that classes are studied in the classroom for almost three months, and students and teachers are forced to impart knowledge in classrooms. with the record of high temperatures that can reach up to 40°C relatively easily, without the safety conditions for minors, which forces us to think about the urgent formation of regulations that regulate and establish the risks of keeping in classrooms without the special conditions to withstand such high climates as centers of knowledge and learning for Sinaloan children.

