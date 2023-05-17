Milan – The night at the San Siro is Nerazzurri. Inter conquers the pass for the Champions League final after 13 years eliminating Milan in the Milanese Euroderby. It ended 1-0 thanks to a goal by Lautaro Martinez (scored in the 29th minute of the second half), and that was enough for Simone Inzaghi’s side after the Rossoneri’s 2-0 victory in the first leg. In Istanbul on 10 June Inter will therefore challenge the winner of Manchester City-Real Madrid. The Nerazzurri, fresh from seven wins in a row with 21 goals scored and only 3 conceded, managed the second leg without too much trouble.

The comeback fails in Milan: the Rossoneri did find Rafa Leao, a great absentee in the first leg, but they didn’t overturn the result and the Portuguese, apart from a couple of flare-ups, didn’t have much impact. The atmosphere at San Siro is creepy: spectacle in the curves and parterre de rois in the stands for the Milanese Euroderby, with many guests, starting with the UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin who underlined the state of health of football before the match Italian that “is coming back as big as it was in the 90s”. Milan find Rafael Leao again from 1′ for the second leg of the Champions League against Inter. After the muscle problem that kept him out in the first leg, the Portuguese is among the starters in the offensive trident behind Giroud together with Diaz and Messias with the aim of launching the comeback after the 2-0 defeat of the former 90′. The other novelty among the Rossoneri is represented by Thiaw, deployed in central defense in place of Kjaer.

No change in the starting eleven instead for Simone Inzaghi, who confirms the formation of the first leg with Calhanoglu as director and Dzeko next to Lautaro in attack. A lot of tension and competition in the first minutes. Milan are naturally more aggressive, they manage to keep Inter in their own half and in the 11th minute they go very close to taking the lead with Brahim Diaz who wastes a very good chance: Tonali recovers the ball by stealing it from Mkhitaryan in the left lane, takes the back and puts the ball in tow for the Spaniard, who weakly kicks a penalty on the move, having his shot blocked by Onana. As the minutes went by, Inter took up more of the field and better controlled the Rossoneri’s attacks. In the 23rd minute Barella jumps with a Krunic sombrero and crosses hard and low in the middle for Dzeko, who unloads to the limit for Mkhitaryan who, however, kicks high. Inzaghi’s team attacks en masse, but is always blocked at the moment of the conclusion towards the goal. In the 38th minute Leao is seen, up to that moment quite in the shadows: the Portuguese wins a tackle with Darmian and breaks through in speed: his diagonal with his left is very little out. A minute later, Inter came close to scoring: Calhanoglu’s tense free-kick, Dzeko’s deflection of the header but Maignan was attentive and his interventions were providential. In the 43rd minute Mkhitaryan went off with a muscle problem and was replaced by Brozovic.

The recovery opens in the name of Inter who manages the match. The rhythms are much lower than in the first fraction. In the 13th minute Brahim Diaz looks for a cross at the far post for Leao, but misses the measure of the throw, which ends up directly on the back. Little or nothing happens. In the 19th minute, Milan sent Kalulu onto the field in place of Thiaw who had to deal with substitutions while Inter called Dzeko and Dimarco back to the bench, giving space to Lukaku and Gosens. In the 29th minute the Nerazzurri advantage came: confused action in the area, where Lukaku kept the ball alive and opened it for Lautaro Martinez: tense left foot aimed at the near post, Maignan was unable to oppose.

Lautaro’s goal extinguishes Milan’s hopes, the schemes jump and even the nerves with a few too many fouls: first Barella and Tonali end up in the Turpin referee’s notebook and then Krunic, Lautaro and Tomori. Pioli tries to shuffle the cards, but the result is compromised. Inter fly to Istanbul where he will go on the hunt for his fourth European Cup or Champions League, if you prefer.