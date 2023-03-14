President asked that “absolutely” nothing be announced without consulting Rui Costa; promised to cite cases at meeting

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Tuesday (14.Mar.2023) that no measure should be announced by its ministers without first consulting the Civil House. At the opening of a ministerial meeting with the social and economic areas, Lula said he does not want a measure “of minister” and yes “of government“.

“We also cannot run the risk of announcing something that will not happen. So my suggestion, for things to be quite correct, cohesive and harmonious, is that nobody announces anything, absolutely nothing that is new without going through the Civil House”he said.

On Monday (March 13), the Minister of Ports and Airports, Márcio França, said that the government would implement a program to make plane tickets cheaper. According to the minister, the program will be aimed at retirees, students and civil servants who receive up to R$ 6,800.

França stated that the government’s goal is to fill the vacancies on flights by offering airline tickets at R$ 200. The minister also established a limit of 4 tickets per year (including round trips) for each beneficiary.

The government’s idea of ​​offering R$200 airline tickets in the low season to retirees, students and civil servants took associations and aviation companies by surprise.

Sector executives complained that they had not been consulted about the viability of the proposal, found out the Power360.

This Tuesday (March 14), Lula took the opportunity to draw the attention of his ministers. He said it already happened”some cases” and that he would mention which ones were during the closed part of the ministerial meeting.

“When the meeting starts we are going to mention some cases that have already happened. And that cannot be repeatedhe declared.

The petista said that every minister who has an idea, or “genius“, as he called it, will have all the support of the government, but that it is necessary to notify the Civil House beforehand.

“You will have the support, all the support. Combining with Haddad and Simone, who are the people who take care of the government’s cash so that we don’t make mistakes, so that we don’t promise what we can’t deliver. So that we only do what is within our possibilities. And if we have to risk something, we risk it with the hit bias above and around 80%.”