Just a few hours ago, the first rumors about the possible secret alliance between Microsoft and Duracell, with which Redmont’s company would be “Forced” to maintain the interchangeable battery format of its Xbox controllers to try to encourage the inclusion of these batteries. However, as crazy as this is from the first moment, being able to actually use any type of AA batteries from the hundreds of brands available, like everything on the Internet, the information soon spread and caused a stir.

The rumor arose as a result of the article published in Stealth Optional, in which I know you cited Duracell UK Marketing Manager, Luke Anderson, who spoke of a partnership between the two companies as a constant or permanent agreement: «The current agreement dictates that OEM supply the battery product for the Xbox consoles and also the battery for the controllers. So that deal is gonna last a while it’s been going on for a while, and i think it should last longer«.

However, this representative failed to place a particularly deep emphasis on the very nature of this agreement, or its actual contractual consistency.

That is why Microsoft’s own statements have not been long in coming, with an outright denial ahead. Responding through some statements to Eurogamer, the company has clarified that: «We intentionally offer consumers options in their battery solutions for our standard Xbox wireless controllers. This includes the use of AA batteries of any brand, Xbox rechargeable battery, our partners’ charging solutions, or a USB-C cable, which can power the controller when connected to the console or PC«.

Based on the strong wording, it appears that Microsoft has put an end to this theory once and for all. The company can interact with Duracell in the context of promotional material and include its AA batteries in its Xbox 360 and Xbox One controllers, but it is definitely not required to do so. And in fact, the company has always limited itself to recommending the use of AA batteries “of any brand.”