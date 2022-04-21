Home page politics

The Kremlin describes its proposed solution to the Ukraine war as “absolutely sophisticated”. Negotiations could take place in embattled Mariupol. News ticker.

This News ticker on the negotiations and international reactions to the Ukraine war is continuously updated.

Update from April 21, 11:35 a.m.: The Ukrainian government has demanded a humanitarian corridor from Russia for the encircled Azovstal steelworks in the port city of Mariupol*. “There are about 1,000 civilians and 500 wounded soldiers there right now. They must all be taken out of Azovstal today!” Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

She called on “the world” to focus all efforts on the steel mill now. “This is now the key point and moment for humanitarian efforts,” Vereshchuk said.

Ukraine negotiations: Putin confidant threatens NATO countries

Update from April 21, 11:04 a.m.: The Russian journalist and Putin confidant Vladimir Solovyov has threatened in a TV program in Ukraine * and all NATO countries: “There will be no mercy.” Solovyov questioned whether Russia’s enemies had enough weapons and people to fight against the Russian Defending “Special Operations”. This was reported by columnist Julia Davis, who works in the USA, via Twitter.

Ukraine negotiations: heads of state from Spain and Denmark have arrived in Kyiv

Update from April 21, 9:22 am: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen arrived in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Thursday morning. This was announced by the Spanish government. The two heads of government therefore wanted to meet for talks with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj*. Sanchez said on Wednesday that he wanted to convey to Selenskyj the “unrestricted commitment of the European Union” and Spain “for peace”.

Ukraine negotiations: Permanent members of the UN Security Council could become guarantor states for Ukraine

Update from April 21, 7:55 a.m.: According to Moscow, the five permanent members of the UN Security Council (Russia, China, Great Britain, the USA and France) could become guarantor states for the security of Ukraine in the future. A representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Alexey Polishchuk, told the state news agency TASS on Thursday. This question will be discussed in the negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow, Polishchuk said.

In addition to the status of Ukraine as a neutral, non-aligned country without nuclear weapons, the talks also included the question of which countries should give Ukraine security guarantees in return. But other options are not excluded, Polishchuk continued.

Ukraine negotiations: Zelenskyj speaks of “cautious optimism”

Update from April 21, 6:45 a.m.: After days of urgent pleas for more and heavy weapons, Volodymyr Zelensky sees a growing understanding among Ukraine’s partner countries. With “cautious optimism” he could say that Kiev’s partners “have become more aware of our needs,” said the Ukrainian President in a video message on Thursday night.

They now understand what weapons Ukraine needs and that they need them not in a few weeks but now – as Russia tries to step up its attacks. The government and authorities are doing everything they can around the clock and through official and unofficial channels to ensure the supply of weapons to the army, Zelenskyy said. The situation in the east and south of the country remains “as tense as possible”.

Negotiations in the Ukraine war in besieged Mariupol: Zelenskyj side with a proposal

Update from April 21, 5:44 am: Two representatives of the Ukrainian delegation at the talks with Russia are ready to go to the heavily contested Ukrainian port of Mariupol for negotiations.

“Ukrainian Presidential Advisor Mykhailo Podoliak and I are ready to come to Mariupol to negotiate with the Russian side about the evacuation of our military garrison and civilians,” chief negotiator David Arakhamiya tweeted on Wednesday evening (April 20).

Zelenskyy on war talks: Haven’t received any Russian proposals

Update from April 20, 9:55 p.m.: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not believe that the war in Ukraine will end any time soon. Kyiv says it has not received any proposals from Russia to end the conflict. “I didn’t hear anything, I didn’t see anything. I am convinced that they have not given us anything,” said the head of state on Wednesday at a press conference with EU Council President Charles Michel in Kyiv. According to its own statements, the Kremlin had already submitted proposals on Friday.

Kremlin spokesman Dimitri Peskov had spoken of concrete proposals without giving details and stated that the ball would now be in Ukraine’s hands. Here it seems to me that Mr. Peskov is playing football with himself,” said Zelenskyy, referring to the Kremlin spokesman. As soon as Ukraine receives a ball, they will show how they shoot at goal, he stressed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy contradicts Russian reports that Ukraine has received concrete proposals to end the war. © Efrem Lukatsky/dpa

Britain plans new sanctions: More Russian oligarchs on “blacklist”

Update from April 20, 4:25 p.m.: Great Britain apparently wants to introduce new sanctions against Russia. This is reported by the Ukrainian media Nexta. Accordingly, the country’s “black list” is to be expanded to include other oligarchs and measures against the military.

Ukraine-Russia-News: Moscow submits “sophisticated” offer to Kyiv – and directly raises allegations

First report from April 20th: Moscow – Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia have recently stalled. According to Moscow, it has now made a written offer to Kyiv – with “absolutely clear and sophisticated wording”. This is how Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the document to the Interfax agency on Wednesday (April 20).

Peskov did not give any details about the content of the Russian proposals. He explained that there was no deadline by which Volodymyr Zelenskyi’s government had to respond to the offer. But at the same time he made it clear that the government of Vladimir Putin* was dissatisfied with the pace of negotiations so far. Now “the ball is on the side” of the Ukrainians.

News about the Ukraine war: Russia criticizes negotiators

The spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry in Moscow, Maria Zakharova, previously said that Russia no longer had confidence in the Ukrainian negotiators. They constantly changed their point of view and did not stick to negotiated agreements, she claimed.

In the negotiations so far, Russia has demanded, among other things, Ukraine’s neutrality and the cession of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions as well as the recognition of the Crimean Peninsula as Russian. Kyiv categorically refuses to give up its own territory.

Negotiations began on February 28, four days after Putin ordered an attack on Ukraine. You can read the background to the Ukraine crisis* here.