Highlights: Board of Control for Cricket in India has released guidelines for IPL-2020

According to this, media is not allowed in the stadium during the match

Virtual press conference will be held before the match and after the match is over

Dubai

The Cricket Board of India (BCCI) said on Friday that media persons would not be allowed to visit the stadium in the 13th phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to strict health safety protocols imposed in view of the Kovid-19 epidemic. It is learned that this will be the first phase in which the franchisees will not need to hold press conferences before the match. However, it will be mandatory to have a virtual media conference after each match.

BCCI said in a media release, ‘Dream 11 Indian Premier League 2020 is being held in a closed stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to the Kovid-19 epidemic. Given the health and safety protocol, media personnel will not be allowed inside the stadium to cover the match or to cover the team’s practice session.

Accordingly, “Also, given the circumstances this year, there will be no new media registration except for UAE Media”. It added, “The BCCI understands the level of interest in the league so it will provide a virtual press conference facility to the media after each match.” Journalists currently registered with the BCCI will continue to receive press releases and regular updates before and after each match.



These press releases will have information about the process of joining a virtual press conference after the match and sending questions to team representatives during the match days. The BCCI will also provide 35 photographs each match to these recognized media and will remain so throughout the tournament. These are more photos than in previous years. According to the release, ‘the photos should be used for editorial purposes only and credit has to be given to the BCCI / IPL on each platform’.