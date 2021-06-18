‘Siglo XXI’, a new project by Murcia, will see the light in autumn Illustration of the ‘single’. In video, the video clip. THE TRUTH Murcia Friday, June 18, 2021, 10:33 PM

‘No me Digas’ is the first preview of ‘Siglo XXI’, the next project by the Murcian Ángel Calvo and Los Trenes de Larga Distancia. A few months after its release, set for autumn, you can already listen to an opening of the album, which will be released with the Madrid label Murmullo Records. Also available is the video clip of the ‘single’, recorded and produced in El Miradoor in Alhama de Murcia by Marco A. Velasco.

«They are all those moments and experiences that make our day to day more enjoyable. A song that deceives from the first second thanks to the simplicity that runs through its lyrics, a perfectly exposed decalogue that makes us savor each and every one of the images that are confirmed in our heads when we listen to it. A perfect symbiosis between warmth, simplicity and Pop ”, describes the agency Calima Comunicación.