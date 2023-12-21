This same week it was announced that Jonathan Majors, actor who played Kang in the MCU, he had been found guilty in his abuse case. This caused him to be fired from Disney and Marvel, leaving fans very concerned about the next Avengers movie, to the point that many came to believe that this project had already been canceled. However, This seems not to be the case..

According to The Hollywood Reporter and Hollywood insider Jeff Sneider, avengers 5 He's still alive, he just stopped calling him The Kang Dynasty. Majors' firing has caused Marvel to reevaluate its future plans. While the next Avengers film is still on, the story will be completely different, and to reflect this, Michael Waldron, who has already worked in the MCU, has been hired as the new writer for this film.

Thus it has been mentioned that avengers 5 and Secret Wars would have a similar function to infinity war and Endgame, in the sense that they will present an extensive story that brings together all the heroes. In this way, it has been mentioned that avengers 5 It will be the introduction to a new conflict, and Secret Wars will represent the end, all this in an experience of approximately five hours and with a year difference between both films.

Outside of these details, at the moment it is unknown how Marvel plans to solve Kang's absence, especially the focus that has been given to this character in the Multiverse saga. For its part, Fans have pointed out that we could very well see this villain once again, but now with the face of another actor, and considering this is not the first time this has happened, this is a possibility. However, it's very likely that the studio will find a way to simply eliminate Kang.

Previous reports have indicated that Marvel was already planning Kang's departure from the MCU. While it had been noted that Kang would be the focus in The Kang Dynastythe villain of Secret Wars He would end up being Doctor Doom, something similar to what we saw in the comics. Now, with the departure of Major, this plan could come into effect sooner than thought, seeing the enemy of the Fantastic Four even before Avengers 5

However, this remains a challenge. Kang played a very important role in the series LOKI and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumaniaand although we have not seen him in other productions, his influence was already beginning to weigh on the MCU, even rumors pointed to his appearance in the second season of Moon Knight. Now, Marvel Studios will have to find a way to rewrite everything they had already done regarding the multiverse saga, something that could well cause the delay of multiple productions, although at the moment there is no official information about it. On related topics, the original Avengers could return to the MCU. Likewise, an alternative ending to Endgame.

Editor's Note:

While I'm in favor of firing Jonathan Majors, I'd like to see Kang again. This is a great character who could be one of the best villains in the MCU, but it seems like this will never become a reality, which is very sad when we think about all the potential wasted because of one actor.

Via: Jeff Sneider