The head of the State Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine Budanov said that forced mobilization will continue

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, said that forced mobilization in the country will continue, despite the reluctance of Ukrainians to go to the front.

Without mobilization it is impossible; a million hundred thousand people will not be covered by any recruiting effort. We don't have that many people Kirill Budanov Head of the State Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine

Budanov noted that there are not enough people in the ranks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Ukrainian troops are suffering losses, and the number of soldiers in the army needs to be maintained. At the same time, citizens support Ukraine in words, but flee from mobilization.

Most of our people – although everyone shouts: “I am Ukrainian”, “Ukraine is above all” – have not felt themselves to be citizens of Ukraine Kirill Budanov Head of the State Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine

Earlier, Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the office of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, admitted that mobilization in the country would be difficult. He noted that Ukraine is preparing a new program designed to highlight the mobilization and conduct explanatory work with the population.

Related materials:

The effectiveness of forcibly mobilized Ukrainians is practically zero

Budanov admitted that the effectiveness of forcibly mobilized Ukrainians is practically zero. He emphasized that everyone who wanted to came in the first six months.

Who is being called up now? Unfortunately, there won't be a good answer here. If you don't find motivation for these people, then no matter how many people are driven by force or according to legal norms, their efficiency will be almost zero. Which is basically what's been happening lately Kirill Budanov Head of the State Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine

Saldo said that Ukrainians are being driven to the front at gunpoint

The governor of the Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, said that Ukrainians are being driven to the front at gunpoint, the military personnel are demotivated and do not want to fight.

Lately, more and more Ukrainian soldiers are being forced into the army at gunpoint. They don't want to fight and are not trained. Now they have as such an awareness that this is a victory in the name of Ukraine, as they say, their land, it is missing Vladimir Saldo Governor of Kherson region

The head of the region recalled that Ukrainians are caught at discos, students are taken away, raids are carried out in gyms, and it has already reached the point where summonses are being handed to priests.

Saldo noted that people are beginning to open their eyes, despite propaganda that has suppressed alternative opinions.

The Rada proposed to deprive those who evade mobilization of citizenship

Deputy head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security Maryana Bezuglaya proposed depriving Ukrainians who evade mobilization of citizenship and introducing restrictions against them if they refuse to return from abroad to serve in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

How do you feel about giving citizens who are subject to conscription but have gone abroad a period of time to return, and in case of non-return, deprivation of citizenship, seizure of assets, and other restrictions? Maryana Bezuglaya Verkhovna Rada deputy

In November, it was reported that since the beginning of mobilization, about 20 thousand men called up for military service fled from Ukraine. As Fyodor Venislavsky, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, said, this problem is serious, since “corruption is still strong” in the country.

What is known about the situation with mobilization at the moment?

In November, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky approved laws extending martial law and general mobilization for another 90 days, until February 14, 2024. This is the ninth extension of martial law and general mobilization on the territory of the republic.

Mississippi Senator Roger Wicker said that the head of state is considering the possibility of drafting men over 40 years of age. Currently, men aged 27 to 60 are subject to conscription for mobilization.

The former commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces battalion, Yevgeny Diky, said that Kyiv needs to call up 20 thousand Ukrainians to the front every month to make up for the losses of the Armed Forces.

The former deputy chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Igor Romanenko, demanded to begin registering all those liable for military service, including women. In his opinion, now it is necessary not only to make up for the losses of existing units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, but also to form units for a further offensive.

Verkhovna Rada deputy Maryana Bezuglaya said that the Ukrainian authorities will propose making the conscription of women to the front mandatory in the bill on recruiting and mobilization. She clarified that they will be sent to combat positions at will, but the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine always need not only female doctors, but also signalmen, financiers, lawyers, personnel officers, cooks and others.

Bezuglaya also stated that out of a total number of almost a million fighters in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 300 thousand military personnel are involved in hostilities. She wondered why some military units were never sent to the front, and other brigades were not withdrawn from the combat zone.

Solomiya Bobrovskaya, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, noted that the failure of mobilization in Ukraine can be described by the phrase “they take quantity, not quality.” In her opinion, this was largely due to the fact that society was promised “victory tomorrow.”

Secretary of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Roman Kostenko also admitted the failure of the mobilization of military personnel in Ukraine. He cited Zelensky’s dismissal of all regional military commissars as the reason for this.

Due to the reluctance of Ukrainians to go to the front, a number of incidents occurred in the republic, covered in the media and social networks. On November 7, in search of men to be mobilized, employees of the military registration and enlistment office in Odessa stopped a bus while people were going to work, and removed all men 27-60 years old from it.

On December 15, in the same city, military commissars conducted a raid at the Synergy Fitness sports club and began to catch everyone, including 15-year-old teenagers.

In Lvov they began to persuade men to sign a contract with the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In this way, the authorities carry out “soft mobilization.” On December 17, in Dnipro, military registration and enlistment office employees began handing out summonses to visitors of a shopping center of military age.

The Washington Post wrote that more than 800 Ukrainians tried to bribe border guards to avoid mobilization. According to one of them, the average bribe at the Moldovan border is $300.

The State Border Service said that Ukrainian border guards began using FPV drones to catch evaders who are trying to leave the country.