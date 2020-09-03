Spain traveled to Germany in private plane and under strict security measures to isolate the players, although what was found get to stuttgart it was very different from what they were used to in Spain.

In Germany he use of masks is not mandatory. Only are required in closed places (public transport, shops, shopping centers …). The image that illustrates this news is taken at 1:00 p.m. yesterday in Königstrasse, a busy 1.2-kilometer boulevard that begins at Stuttgart’s main station and runs through the entire heart of the city. There, just twenty meters away, the Selection, at the Althoff Hotel. The Red is kept in a kind of bubble, but if the internationals look through the windows of their rooms they will be able to find groups of people Walking the streets no masks, something unthinkable in Spain today.

That masks are not mandatory on the streets of Stuttgart is not because the city has not been hit by the pandemic. Baden-Würtemberg, the federal state where it is located, has registered 42,367 infections and 1,867 deaths (In Germany, in total, there are 244,855 infected and 9,313 dead).

The streets of Stuttgart, this Wednesday, September 2, 2020.

What yes is controlled in detail in Germany it is tracking against possible positives. Hence, in restaurants a sheet is filled out with the data of each client. The theory also says that it is mandatory a PCR test prior to entering the country (with a maximum of 48 hours in advance), even if to the special envoys from AS no one asked for it when entering Stuttgart …