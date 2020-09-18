After an AfD MP fell ill with Corona, there is growing anger in the Bundestag that many members of the AfD parliamentary group ignore precautionary measures. The Brandenburg AfD member Norbert Kleinwächter had tested positive.

The Bundestag Council of Elders should then deal with the case on Thursday at the request of several members. The Greens announced that they would propose an obligation to wear a mask if necessary.

Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU) recently urgently recommended keeping a safe distance in all rooms of the Bundestag and wearing a mask. Many AfD MPs systematically disregard the recommendation, do not wear a mask in plenary and stand close together in groups.

AfD MPs support demonstrations against the Corona policy. When Schäuble recently thanked the police officers who had defended the Reichstag against a group of Corona skeptics, only the AfD MPs remained. Individual AfD MPs provocatively violate the mask requirement outside of the Reichstag. Stephan Brandner provoked a police operation because he did not want to put on a mask in one go.

The President of the Bundestag adheres to his own recommendation: Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU) came on Wednesday with a corporate identity mask … Photo: dpa

“The fact that the President’s recommendation is not practiced by many in the AfD parliamentary group causes us a lot of trouble,” said the Union parliamentary group. Unlike the AfD, the other parliamentary groups do not spare any effort to comply with the hygiene rules. Members of parliament and employees wear masks, offices have introduced a shift system or workplaces are separated by Plexiglas panes.

Because the parliamentary groups of the Union and SPD would be too narrow if the safety distance was observed, both groups hold their meetings on Tuesdays alternately in the plenum of the Bundestag.

[Wenn Sie die wichtigsten Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

Calls it “irresponsible” Green Parliament Secretary Britta Hasselmann the behavior of the AfD representatives. “Demonstratively” most would not wear mouth and nose protection or stand close together. “This endangers the health of employees and members of parliament and mocks people who wear a face mask out of consideration for others,” Hasselmann told Tagesspiegel.

Schäuble’s urgent recommendation to be considerate also applies to the AfD. The Green politician announced: “Should she not be able to be discerning and considerate, we will suggest an obligation to wear mouth and nose protection.”