The Athletic He was eliminated in the Champions League and now It’s time to focus on LaLiga, where he will face eleven finals. Simeone’s team could not beat Chelsea and has passed through Europe without pain or glory. He overcame the group stage and was out against one of the most powerful in the Premier. There’s no more. The league championship is something else. Atlético is marching steadily, although the distance with Barça and Real Madrid has been shortened. Nobody in their right mind would think of winning the street title. That’s impossible. So the rojiblanco team will still have to suffer a lot, fight, work hard and work hard in each game. The first is against Alavés, who are fighting to stay in the First Division. The two opposite poles, title and descent (follow the game live on AS.com). The Madrilenians feel the pressure of having to win to remain in a relatively comfortable position and the Vitorians for not seeing themselves increasingly doomed to decline. With eleven games to go, the legs begin to weigh and almost There’s no margin of error.

Simeone has to get up one more time. The Argentine knows what that is. Fall and get up. It has happened many times. Cholo is right about one thing: anyone would have signed up to be like this in the rankings by now it’s from the season. But at this point, you have to finish the job. Atlético is fighting with the goal and some of their problems go through there. Simeone will not have João Félix, best at Stamford Bridge, by penalty. Correa will take his place pointed next to Luis Suarez. That the Uruguayan recovers his goalscoring side is one of the keys for Atlético to continue at the top. Together with Correa Lemar will return to eleven and the rest will be what is already known: Llorente and Carrasco They will try to do damage for the bands. A victory would give Atlético a lot of peace in the national team break.

Facundo Pellistri.

ALAVÉS



Pellistri, the ace to follow for Alavés

The Alaves live in a internal crisis, with statements, dimes and diretes. It is not the best way to face a clash as demanding as that of the Wanda Metropolitano, but Abelardo must deal with that. Will not be by penalty neither Pina nor Manu García, but the young Pellistri did, come to more, and the Albiazul team will try to become strong in defense and take advantage of any of the opportunities they have against Oblak. Of his thirteen starts he has won two and tied three. It is not great baggage. But it agrees that Atlético does not fall asleep or does not give away the first half, as before Getafe. Because if later the ball does not want to enter …