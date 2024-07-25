The countdown to the presidential elections in Venezuela is running out and in the casino of speculation the bets have skyrocketed. Every hour counts for the opposing sides.

While most polls give Edmundo González Urrutia the win with a wide advantage of between 20 and 40 percentage points, foreign intelligence reports maintain that by fair means or foul, Maduro will stay in Miraflores. And in recent months, the regime’s lobbyists have made an intense effort to lobby between foreign investors, oil companies and the United States Government to position the idea that the continuity of Chavismo represents the best guarantee for the growth and stability of Venezuela, and for American energy security. The ultimate goal of this matrix is ​​to prepare the ground to obtain a new international legitimacy, and, in particular, the approval of the United States Government. Although having lost the popular base it is practically impossible for Maduro to be reelected without massive fraud, this version has found many accomplices, as recent articles point out in The Financial Times and The Wall Street JournalSome of them will be quick to back the Chavista government’s version.

But that is not the only matrix. Chavismo sends ambiguous messages that make it clear that there is no homogeneous vision within its ranks. Two examples are the recent statements by Nicolás Maduro Guerra, the president’s son, and Freddy Bernal, Governor of Táchira Statewho have said that in the event of a loss, the government would acknowledge its defeat and go over to the opposition. This may be pure cynicism to appease suspicions of fraud, but it is also a reluctant admission, which leaves a window open to reorient the Venezuelan conflict in the direction of an indispensable political negotiation. A main goal of this negotiation should be for the opposition to take the reins of the government, giving Chavismo the opportunity to abandon the authoritarian path to reinvent itself as a democratic and non-hegemonic political actor, as it has been until now.

This is the most desirable scenario for Venezuelans, but it is a possibility beset by obstacles of all kinds. As seen in recent weeks, the government has done everything possible to torpedo the electoral process by limiting national and international observation, arresting members of the campaign of Edmundo González Urrutia and María Corina Machado and imposing an information blockade against the few independent media operating in the country. The Chavista government will also deploy all its resources in these elections to prevent Venezuelans from voting normally and without fear, particularly in the voting centers that concentrate the most opposition members. This is without counting a National Electoral Council controlled by Chavismo and subservient to the orders of Nicolás Maduro and his lieutenants. Despite everything, the overwhelming will for change of the Venezuelans should manifest itself at the polls by defeating the autocratic regime in a resounding manner.

In the hours of hope and vertigo that remain between now and Sunday night, it will be decided whether Venezuela manages to free itself and return to democracy or whether a disgraceful dictatorship that has plunged the country into apocalyptic depths continues. If Chavismo does not recognize its defeat, it will try to impose a false victory by all possible means. This despite the fact that President Lula da Silvaa leading figure of the global left and a historic ally of Chavismo, warned Maduro that if he loses he must accept defeat. Lula’s vision is believed to have echoes within the United Socialist Party of Venezuela.

At this point, the opposition has two challenges to overcome in order to claim victory. The first is logistical: mobilizing the population to the more than 30,000 voting centers throughout the country and ensuring that their votes are counted without cheating. The second is getting the military sector, which has supported Chavista power for 25 years, to recognize the electoral result even though it is against the government.

The opposition must counter the government’s strategies with the limited means at its disposal, but with assertive messages and actions. Edmundo González Urrutia and María Corina Machado must prepare Venezuelans for the arduous process of claiming their victory at the polls and in the streets in the context of a very probable information blackout. They have no margin for error.

For Carlos Blanco, a member of María Corina Machado’s strategy team, a scenario of large-scale repression is unlikely because Maduro’s main objective with these elections has been to legitimize himself. Also because there are divisions in the Bolivarian National Armed Forces, even though the military high command remains committed to the president. “Maduro only has direct influence among particular sectors of the security forces, such as certain police and paramilitary groups and the shock forces known as colectivos, which are now greatly diminished. Although they can undoubtedly do harm, the government seeks to legitimize itself and does not want repression like the one we saw in 2017; but, even if it wanted to, it does not have the control it had over the military institution.” This would also explain why Maduro did not choose to eradicate the opposition, as Daniel Ortega did in Nicaragua. “Now it is too late because there is the barrier of a powerful popular movement, led by María Corina Machado.”

But what can happen if the government insists on winning through fraud? “Faced with a regime that is unable to mobilize police and military forces, it is possible for us to organize people into a peaceful resistance movement. Zero Molotov cocktails and zero violence.” Blanco alludes to the clashes, pickets and roadblocks that have characterized opposition protests in the past. “Our goal is to have Edmundo González Urrutia recognized as the elected president in order to carry out a negotiation of mutual guarantees for a peaceful transition.” Guarantees imply considering a broad amnesty and offering a way out to Maduro, the figures of his coalition and his family. “We will not accept fraud nor will we condescend to the announcements of Nicolás Maduro. The golden duo formed by González and Machado is the best guarantee of governability for Venezuela. We will insist on negotiating and the United States must use its own negotiation to facilitate the transition,” Blanco concludes.

Since at least February of this year, informal contacts have been taking place between envoys of Nicolás Maduro and the Biden administration, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. This information appears to have been confirmed with Maduro’s announcement the reactivation of negotiations between Miraflores and Washington at the beginning of July. The purpose of this dialogue has been both to advance the lifting of oil sanctions that allow a greater flow of investments to Venezuela, as well as the sanctions that directly affect Chavista officials, their associates and front men, including the reward of 15 million dollars for the capture of MaduroIf the progress of this negotiation is true, this last aspect would fit like a glove in the scenario of a defeat on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a source close to the Chavista campaign hesitates between saying that Maduro can win by 4 percentage points and affirming that González Urrutia could defeat him by 6 to 8 points. If this were the result, Maduro would accept his defeat.

Financial and political analyst José González, who follows the Venezuelan situation with the attention of a forensic technician, maintains that there is a convenient formula for Chavismo: “Maduro loses the presidency but maintains his power quotas, through control of the National Assembly, the governorships, mayorships, the Supreme Court and the rest of the public powers. He cannot afford to win the presidency by losing economic recovery through political normalization and the lifting of sanctions.”

Despite control over the Venezuelan state apparatus, the truth is that Chavez’s revolution is a historic failure that ruins everything it touches, as shown by the almost eight million Venezuelans who have fled the country in search of a better life, most of them willing to run terrifying risks such as crossing the border. damn Darien. To say otherwise is to go against history, and only the most repressive, corrupt and human rights-violating dictatorships, such as Cuba or South Korea, can conjure up history. But when one sees that, after a quarter of a century of hatred, destruction and lies, the love of freedom and the democratic hopes of Venezuelans have not been suffocated by the dictatorship, one understands that change will eventually prevail. This Sunday’s elections are a decisive step in that struggle.

Boris Munoz He is a Venezuelan chronicler and editor. He is curator of IDEAS of the platform BOOM and columnist for EL PAÍS. He was the founder and opinion director of The New York Times in Spanish. X:@borismunoz; Instagram and Threads: @borismunozO.

