Just a week after its leap onto Mac, No Man’s Sky is back with another update, this one ushering in a new limited-time expedition focusing on AI corruption and robotic uprisings – and promising hints at future updates and “a deeper story to come” .

Expeditions, for those unfamiliar with No Man’s Sky’s ways, are something like Hello Games’ stab at live-service-style seasonal content, serving up limited-time, curated experiences that condense and reshuffle the exploratory space sim’s various systems into a series of progression -based milestone challenges with some nifty rewards.

Its latest expedition, Singularity, which launches today, continues the story started in April’s Interceptor update (the one with weird, corrupted worlds and strange Sentinel oddities), asking players to investigate curious robot heads delivering cryptic clues across the galaxy. Its events are said to be part of a longer narrative that’ll play out as the year goes on.

No Man’s Sky’s Singularity expedition last for five weeks starting today.

Singularity will run for five weeks and sees the whole No Man’s Sky community working alongside space anomaly regulars Nada and Polo to breathe new life into the galaxy. It promises another selection of exclusive rewards for those who manage to complete its various challenges, including a striking robotic character customization set.

By the end of Singularity, Hello Games says Travelers will have uncovered strange clues “hinting at future updates and a deeper story to come”, and the expedition will conclude with players having to make a choice that will “have far-reaching consequences”.

No Man’s Sky’s singularity expedition launches today, 7th June, on all platforms – which now means Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PS4, Switch, PC, Mac, and, of course, VR.