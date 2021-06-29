We will be starting at 3pm live on our Twitch channel with an absolutely special appointment. Francesco Serino will be live with two members of the very active Italian community of No Man’s Sky, or Raffaele Vota and Mattia Ferraro. With them we will talk about the Galileo hub, the large base founded by the Italian gaming community.

There is little to say about No Man’s Sky. This is Hello Games’ ambitious space simulator which, over the years, has managed to grow and expand to the point of becoming a real pulsating universe, within which players can find themselves and interact.

One of the most spectacular examples of this interaction is the Galileo Hub, an entire city built by the Italian gaming community that rises within the Euclid Galaxy, in the Delta quadrant, Dubhe Region. In case you are interested, these are yours coordinates: IUZO: 0A8F: 0080: 0DF6: 016B.

In the company of Raffaele Vota and Mattia Ferraro we will talk about this project, its history, its evolution. What were the difficulties to achieve it and above all the projects to make it bigger, more interesting and functional.

For example we will talk about the short-medium-length film that they are making with the game and maybe we will even show you a short teaser live. So don’t miss it!

The appointment is at 3 pm on our Twitch channel in the company of Francesco Serino!