No Man’s Sky for Nintendo Switch is the protagonist of a comparison video made by IGN, who compared the new edition of the Hello Games title with the original for PS4. The result? Amazing.

As we pointed out in the No Man’s Sky review for Nintendo Switch, the game it performs really well on the Japanese hybrid console, and despite having to give up some details it manages to maintain a very consistent frame rate.

The comparison video of Alan Wake Remastered highlighted that such good conversions for Nintendo Switch are not at all the rule and every now and then the developers run into some unexpected difficulties, but this is not the case.

As mentioned, some waivers have been made (the resolution drops to 630p, some geometries are simplified, there is the same pop-up seen on PS4 and so on), but the experience in its entirety is really pleasant, especially in portability .