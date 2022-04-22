No Man’s Sky it has now become a distant relative of the one that arrived on our systems for the first time, a draft of a project that has only really revealed itself in recent years. After months spent in the storm, Hello Games it has rolled up its sleeves, becoming one of the most beautiful redemption stories in the videogame field.

We have therefore arrived at a new expansion, Outlaws which finally added new ships years after the title was released. But a new expansion also brings some small technical headaches and that is why No Man’s Sky has updated to version 3.88, precisely to overcome these problems. This is the changelog:

Fixed an issue that caused Sentinel technology to be incorrectly classified as illegal for trade purposes.

Fixed an issue that could cause the progression of the Liberation Expedition to hang if players refused to fully speak to the captain of the first cargo ship they had rescued.

Fixed falling off the floor when leaving photo mode while seated.

Fixed an issue that caused the reticle to become misaligned when resizing the HUD.

Fixed an issue that caused Vy’s horns to flicker.

Improved the display of cloaks.

Fixed a visual issue on burnt rocks.

Fixed a rare crash related to squadrons.

Stability improvements.

Source: No Man’s Sky