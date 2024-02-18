Hello Games has released a fix for No Man's Sky. More precisely it is one patch 4.51 for the Omega update recently made available. These are fixes to various issues for Xbox, PC, PS4, and PS5.

Via the official website the team writes: “Hello everyone, thank you to everyone who is playing the No Man's Sky Omega Update, especially those who have taken the time to report issues via Zendesk or console crash reporting. We are listening carefully to your Your comments and we have identified and fixed an issue on Xbox. These fixes are included in patch 4.51, available now.”