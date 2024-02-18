Hello Games has released a fix for No Man's Sky. More precisely it is one patch 4.51 for the Omega update recently made available. These are fixes to various issues for Xbox, PC, PS4, and PS5.
Via the official website the team writes: “Hello everyone, thank you to everyone who is playing the No Man's Sky Omega Update, especially those who have taken the time to report issues via Zendesk or console crash reporting. We are listening carefully to your Your comments and we have identified and fixed an issue on Xbox. These fixes are included in patch 4.51, available now.”
No Man's Sky patch 4.51
There Xbox exclusive fix reads: “Fixed an Xbox-only issue that caused fireworks to appear inside all decals placed in a base.”
Here they are instead Fixes for PC, PS4 and PS5:
- Fixed an issue that caused many of the new cookie recipes to be inedible.
- Fixed an inconsistency in the price of NipNip Gems when purchased from Smugglers.
- Fixed an issue that could cause incorrect numbers to be used in Quicksilver spending mission notifications.
- Fixed some text issues in the Creative Mode tutorial.
- Fixed a text issue with the Pulse Engine fueling tip.
- Fixed a rare issue that could prevent black holes from being marked on the galaxy map.
- Fixed a rare issue that could cause players with certain Autophage customization parts to have their customization altered upon loading.
- Fixed a visual issue with the eyes of a specific Autophage head.
- Fixed an issue that could cause red backgrounds when using certain menus in PC VR.
- Fixed a crash related to portals.
- Fixed a crash in the Quicksilver store.
- Fixed a crash related to cargo ships.
- Fixed a crash in the aerial camera view.
- Fixed a memory crash.
- Fixed a crash related to bases.
- Fixed a PS5 rendering crash.
- Fixed a crash related to Exocraft.
- Fixed a crash related to terrain generation.
Here are the details on No Man's Sky Omega.
#Man39s #Sky #update #corrects #problems #Omega #expansion
Leave a Reply