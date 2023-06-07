No Man’s Sky will update again with the arrival ofSingularity Expedition updateor the tenth “expedition” within the Hello Games game, which reaches with this the version 4.30once again demonstrating the very long extended support from the team.

After the Fractal Update and Interceptor, therefore, the evolution of No Man’s Sky continues towards an ever wider and more complex universe, through a truly remarkable path imparted by Hello Games for their space simulation.

Singularity, as the presentation trailer also explains, consists of a journey with strong narrative characteristics and continues the history introduced by Interceptor.

In the new contents we will find ourselves discovering the secrets behind the origins of the harmonic camps, which involve artificial intelligence and the secrets at the basis of life, in a voyage of discovery also supported by Nada and Polo, who will assist travelers along the way.

Once the Singularity story is complete, it will be possible to convert the progress made into a normal mode save, with the various rewards that will be registered in the Space Anomaly’s Quicksilver Synthesis Companion.

Singularity’s special expedition begins today, June 7, 2023, and will last approx five weeks, therefore a rather long period of time. Also coming with the update is a new building set and various other content, which you can see summarized at this address on the official No Man’s Sky website.