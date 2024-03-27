Hello Games has made available No Man's Sky's Orbital update, the 27th major update. There are many new features introduced and they were presented by Sean Murray – founder of the team – through the PS Blog.

First of all, it is explained that the Orbital update of No Man's Sky introduces a complete overhaul of the Space Stations. Graphical improvements have been introduced and we can expect higher quality reflections and metallic surfaces. The exteriors are now even larger and there is more variety. The interior spaces are larger, procedurally generated and with more variety.

Space Stations have it now new shops, actions and activities availablewith different appearances based on system, race and location.