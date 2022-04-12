Since the release of the sci-fi sandbox of No Man’s Sky in 2016, the game underwent a number of changes and improvements. And according to the co-founder and CEO of Hello Games studio, Sean Murraygame support is far from over.

Murray posted a pirate flag emoji on Twitter, sending the No Man’s Sky community into turmoil. According to the players, this can only mean that new pirate content for space exploration is on the way.

There is currently a pirate faction in the game already. It is a faction hostile to players and attacks with spaceships. Not only that, but “No Man’s Sky” players can also take on the role of pirates, for example when attacking freighters or ships of a space fleet. As a result, however, you lose reputation with the respective faction and some players are of the opinion that being a pirate is not worth it enough at the moment.

🏴‍☠️ – Sean Murray (@NoMansSky) April 11, 2022



For now, therefore, there are no further clues about it, but we will soon know what changes will be made within No Man’s Sky.

