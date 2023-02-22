No Man’s Sky makes its debut today on Playstation VR2under thefractal updatealso available on other platforms for the Hello Games title, which could not fail to make the spectacular launch trailer which you find below.

Undoubtedly one of the best games available at the launch of PlayStation VR2, No Man’s Sky receives with this one update a series of features and content aimed at “ensuring an even more immersive experience for players using VR peripherals”, complete with “3D audio, an adaptive user interface and simplified and interactive gameplay.”

“The update allows players to easily switch between VR and standard gameplay while staying on the same save. It also includes a number of additional options on all platforms,” ​​reads the press release released by Bandai Namco.

“Players can earn a new spaceship, the Utopia Seeder, and discover a new ‘Utopia’ expedition challenge to work together and rebuild, for the mysterious Utopia Foundation, an abandoned solar system.”

“The update also includes new content for Nintendo Switch users, who will now have access to all Nexus and Quicksilver missions and the ‘Trace of Metal’ story, all of which are already available for other platforms.”

“Players on PlayStation, Steam Deck and Switch can also experience greater immersion with support for gyro controls that make exploring and scanning for new discoveries more comfortable and precise than ever before.”