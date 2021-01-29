As people who have followed the evolution of the game will know, No Man’s Sky was not a title that hit the market in the best possible conditions. The countless promises made from Hello Games caused the title to disappoint a large part of users due to the condition in which the title arrived, something similar to what has happened with Cyberpunk 2077.

However, from the studio they never gave up on bringing the game forward, to such an extent that No Man’s Sky took the GOTY for best persistent game this year. This award is the perfect example that Hello Games has done a great job in supporting the title, something that continues to happen, because now No Man’s Sky is updated with improvements for Xbox Series S.

No Man’s Sky is updated with improvements for Xbox Series S

From the No Man’s Sky official page, the improvements that will come to the title with the release of patch 3.15 have been detailed, which is now available on all platforms. Among the most outstanding novelties we find the inclusion of the ultra configuration of the title in Xbox Series S, improving its visual appearance in the next-generation Microsoft entry-level console.

Additionally, the studio confirmed that they will continue to support the title as other issues are identified and resolved, inviting players to submit a bug report whenever they come across something that affects the playable experience.

No Man’s Sky details its improvements for Xbox Series X | S

No Man’s Sky is available now on Xbox One, PS4, and PC, and is playable via backward compatibility on Xbox Series X | S and PS5.