Hello Games published a new update of No Man’s Sky on PC and announced that it is coming to all other platforms on which the game is available. It is about theupdate 4.23 (listed as update 4.023 on PS5). This is a small patch that takes care of fixing some problems of Interceptors.

There full patch shared by Hello Games for No Man’s Sky reads as follows: “Hi everyone, thanks for everyone for playing the Interceptor update, especially those who have taken the time to report any issues they have encountered via Zendesk or via the reporting system for consoles.”

“We’ve been listening carefully to your feedback and have identified and fixed a number of issues. These fixes are included in patch 4.23, which is available now on Steam and coming to other platforms as soon as possible. The bug fix is ​​related to a thread crash issue. We will continue to release patches as issues are identified and resolved. If you have encountered any problems, please let us know by submitting a bug report. Thank you, Hello Games”.

So it is a minor fix, which however solves an always unpleasant problem such as crashes. No Man’s Sky players should therefore now have a less problematic experience with the Interceptor.

