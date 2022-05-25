No Man’s Sky launches a brand new update on Expedition called Leviathanwhich sees players trapped in a time loop with … space whales.

The developer of No Man’s Sky Hello Games just announced this new update and its launch just today. Players will be caught in a time loop in Leviathan and will have to work together as a community to break the cycle, with each death leading players to the start of the time cycle.

The difficulty has been optimized in “various ways” and each death gives players a new loadout to work with. With the goal of completing the loop in one go without dying, No Man’s Sky’s entire player base will improve the quality of each loop just as you progress.

This brings the whole community together with the goal of breaking the time loop as a group, a sharp turn on the time loop formula. As for the actual plot of Leviathan Expedition, it will revolve around the specialist Polo and will feature the creature “Leviathan”, a giant space whale that roams the galaxy.

Source: Eurogamer