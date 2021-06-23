The histrionic Sean Murray, managing director of Hello Games, is now the protagonist of his own creature thanks to an unofficial mod, which transforms the head of every character of No Man’s Sky in a caricature version of Murray’s.

The effects, of course, are very funny, because you can combine the creator’s great gestures with a puppet head who naturally ends up clashing, in a very nice way, with the rest of the surroundings. The accompanying instructions are actually quite scarce, with results and possibilities to be discovered for the end user.

The mod, downloadable from Nexus Mods, it’s customizable and a lot of fun to play if you’re a fan of the game and know the background of Hello Games, perhaps from Murray’s hands-free voice.

DO NOT INSTALL THIS MODDELETE THIS IMMEDIATELY pic.twitter.com/hFlDM3wwmN – Sean Murray (@NoMansSky) June 23, 2021

But how did the protagonist of this elaborate joke take it? Well, it seems: he posted on Twitter a post referring to the mod writing “Do not install this mod, delete it immediately“in a joking tone in turn.

